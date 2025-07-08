America and China: A tale of two huge greenhouse gas emitters

For example, wind and solar projects would continue to be eligible for tax credits as long as they begin construction by June 2026 or are put into service by the end of 2027. Provisions on sourcing from “Foreign entities of Concern," the focus of which is mostly on China, were also diluted. While federal subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) are to be phased out by end-September, incentives for charging infrastructure will continue till June 2026. And, significantly, the budget for building strategic petroleum reserves has been slashed.