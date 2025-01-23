Opinion
How a little prince can inspire 8 billion gardeners to clean up the Earth
Samiran Ghosh 4 min read 23 Jan 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- As our planet gets less habitable, the idea has popped up of moving to Mars while we give it a good scrub. ‘The Little Prince,’ though, offers a better idea: Let’s all tend to our little part of it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Have you ever looked at your house and thought, “This place needs a complete makeover?"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less