Clickbait clutter: AI is generating too much digital junk

The internet is already a dumping ground for all sorts of views and statements with dubious claims to veracity. We bemoan echo chambers that feed people with misinformation and host content that’s not just blatantly false, but also likely to whip up a frenzy. Power mongers understand how ‘mob mentality’ works online and use it to their advantage. The US under former president Donald Trump’s incessant tweeting, right up to the attack on the Capitol complex in January 2020, is a shining example of how warped the digital world had become even before the rise of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).