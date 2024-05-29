Climate action: Clean energy needs an active carbon market
Summary
- A buyers’ market is emerging in India for renewable energy (RE) assets. As private incentives to drive a transition away from fossil fuels remain weak, we should go well beyond green subsidies. Think carbon pricing.
India is seeing a buyers’ market emerge for clean-energy assets, as Mint reported, with a rise in businesses vying to attract investors for stakes big and small in renewable power projects. Among others, Siemens Energy is looking to sell the wind-turbines unit of its local subsidiary, Shell is scouting for investors in Sprng Energy and Renew is in talks to hawk some of its solar assets.