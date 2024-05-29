Climate action: Clean energy needs an active carbon market

Meanwhile, project tenders issued in 2023-24 indicate that greenfield investor interest in clean gigs ran at 69 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, well above the rate of 50GW per year needed for India to meet its 2030 goal of 500GW from renewables. Some companies are in the business of setting up and selling off generators to re-invest in new ones. Unless secondary demand for these assets picks up, however, we risk the financial equivalent of a power cut.