Climate action: Delhi may have ideas worthy of wide emulation
Summary
- The city-state's climate action policies have attracted attention for ideas that favour an equitable transition to clean energy.
Global concerns on emission mitigation are again at the forefront, with the recently concluded climate negotiations at CoP-28 in Dubai. The conference witnessed a global stock-taking exercise on completion of five years of the Paris agreement. While international progress on limiting the planet’s temperature rise to 1.5° Celsius above the pre-industrial level has been unsatisfactory, useful examples of leadership on climate change mitigation have emerged from vulnerable geographies such as Delhi.