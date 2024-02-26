Climate action: Delhi may have ideas worthy of wide emulation

Similarly, the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 builds on foundations laid in 2016 that enabled the deployment of rooftop solar plants within Delhi to generate over 250 megawatts of power, in addition to utility-scale solar plants for 1,250MW. Together, solar capacity of 1.5GW can meet a significant share of Delhi’s electricity demand. The 2024 policy has set ambitious targets to triple the current capacity to 4.5GW by 2027: about 750MW will be by way of rooftop solar plants in Delhi, with utility-scale solar plants installed outside the city accounting for 3,750MW. This will cater to a sizeable part of Delhi’s electricity consumption, which is projected to remain one of the highest among Indian cities. The policy also incentivizes consumers to shift to solar energy by promising a per-unit payout of up to ₹3 for electricity generated from rooftop panels.