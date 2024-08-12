Opinion
Climate debate: Criticism of the Economic Survey misses the forest for the trees
Summary
- The Economic Survey advocates a culturally rooted and sustainable approach, emphasizing individual, collective and government action, and offers us holistic solutions to India’s challenge of balancing development with climate goals. Critics may want to read the survey again.
Edward Said recounted how, when he critiqued Western scholars for biased depictions of the East, a prominent scholar dismissed his arguments by attacking his credibility rather than engaging with their substance.
