The role of apparel in climate action: How the fast fashion industry could become a catalyst for green hydrogen
China is racing ahead not just on clean green hydrogen, but also fast fashion with mega-successes like Shein. Should demand for petrochem synthetics that go into shoes and clothes be met by using green rather than dirty hydrogen, it would cut carbon emissions.
Rich countries have been left in the dust by China in the clean energy industries that have dominated the past decade or so: solar panels, wind turbines, lithium-ion batteries, and electric vehicles. Still, you might have hoped they would take the lead in technologies of the future, such as clean hydrogen. Not so.