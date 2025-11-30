Hardly a week goes by without another project going into operation. A pipeline that broke ground last month will be able to carry gas from a renewables-rich area northwest of Beijing to the industrial city of Tangshan, more than 700km away. Another was approved in July to move hydrogen from wind farms in Inner Mongolia to a chemicals plant in Beijing. In total, more than 500 hydrogen projects have been launched this year, and the sector will be a target for growth under the next five-year plan starting in 2026.