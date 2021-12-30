Climate action for lives and livelihoods

Second, build an economy that is inclusive, creates jobs, attracts investments and delivers on growth. India has set out an agenda for climate action that is ambitious in scale and progressive in substance. In the near-term it aims to reach 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil electricity capacity (more than the entire power system today) or reduce emissions in absolute terms by a billion tonnes. It aims to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2070. For this, solar power would have to grow 120 times its current capacity of 47 GW, most transport would have to become electric, and industry would have to be heavily decarbonised. If India achieves this goal, it would have been friendlier to the planet, emitting 59% less CO2 during 1850-2100 than China or the US and 49% less than the EU.