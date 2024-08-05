Climate action: India Inc may have a fair shot at global green leadership
Summary
- The West’s problems with China presents India with a global opportunity. As a potential China-plus-one destination, India must sharpen its clean energy-focused policies while industry steps up efforts to decarbonize. We too should aim to emerge as a global manufacturing hub for clean-tech products.
Sumant Sinha, chairman and managing director of Gurgaon-based ReNew, was recently appointed co-chair of the Switzerland-based Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. This private sector collective has about 130 global chief executive officers from 26 countries representing 12 industries.