Trump’s global shake-up could spell climate opportunities for India
Summary
- America’s climate U-turn and tariff war will leave other countries better placed to lead an energy revolution. China leads clean-tech already and India should relook alliances to make the most of this shake-up.
As the world witnessed its first full year of temperatures exceeding the 1.5° Celsius guard-rail in 2024 and calls to raise ambitions on climate action grew, the biggest historical emitter of greenhouse gases elected a leader who is not only slamming the brakes on climate action by his own government but also posing a threat to other well-intentioned actors within the US and elsewhere.