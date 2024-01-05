Climate action: India Inc needs a clear road map for our green transition
Summary
- A sectoral approach is needed that lays out what’s expected of energy-consuming businesses so that they can align their decarbonization paths with national goals and invest quickly.
On the positive side, India’s aggressive push for renewable power has resulted in renewable electricity costs becoming competitive with grid power, although India still has to make round-the-clock (RTC) power competitive. A differential market approach—with high paying customers such as industry and the commercial sector being targeted as beneficiaries of RTC power—can help move the needle quicker, giving a further boost to renewable power. The residential and agricultural sectors can possibly help deal with the intermittency of renewable power better through well-designed demand-response programmes, leading to more efficient consumption and a possible push for stand-alone renewable power. In addition to preparing the manufacturing/supply sectors for a low-carbon future, aggressive targets adopted by the government are also helping electricity markets mature and the country build capacities in related institutions, such as regulatory commissions. A case in point is the evolution of green tariffs, with the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission recently proposing an incremental tariff for Chandigarh. Green tariffs have been in India for nearly 15 years, but with limited uptake.