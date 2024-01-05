Climate action: India Inc needs a clear road map for our green transition

India’s early action on green hydrogen and electric vehicles (EVs) also holds promise in helping these sectors evolve in line with strategic national interests. The EV programme, albeit with substantial subsidies, has resulted in about 5% of total vehicles sales between October 2022 and September 2023 being electric. This is expected to increase eight-fold to 40% by 2030 as a number of identified barriers are addressed. We need better charging infrastructure, wider choice of charging models (and EVs), safety, etc. Learnings from this programme are helping build our ecosystem to support EVs and also being integrated into future incentive schemes, with FAME 3 proposing to extend support to hydrogen vehicles. However, the green hydrogen initiative is in its infancy in India, and we should take note of international developments and critiques of both the economics and scale of its impact, beyond its application in the vehicles industry. Green hydrogen applications and infrastructure set-ups for meeting dispersed demands pose a huge risk of stranded assets, and India may be well served by investing in the development of sustainable business models simultaneously. Cross-sectoral learning from city gas distribution models may prove useful in avoiding pitfalls.

