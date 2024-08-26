Climate action: UK's Labour Party has made a blunder in greening aviation
Summary
- Approval for an airport expansion contradicts the party’s own stance on climate change. Capping passenger traffic, switching to sustainable aviation fuel and innovating on airplane design alone won't ease the burden. The only sure way to reduce emissions in the short term is to fly less.
Since winning the UK general election in July, the Labour government has taken some strong early steps to push forward climate action, such as introducing Great British Energy, a new publicly owned energy company, and scrapping the onshore wind ban. It may have just made its first environmental blunder.