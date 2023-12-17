Climate action: Much like the ozone layer, CoP-28 has three gaping holes
Summary
- Financing and technology access was mostly left vague. Sadly, climate politics is a zero-sum game for the most part and Planet Earth always seems to be on the losing side.
The final document emerging out of Dubai is the ultimate in compromise agreements. Every CoP-28 member has got bits and bobs but, overall, nobody has actually gained. The United Nations began the annual climate change conference almost three decades ago to limit greenhouse gas emissions and decelerate global warming. It did not take long for global politics to hijack the entire process, and to suborn the multilateral process with a predominantly Western development model. This process of global political concessions and conciliations has left three large holes in the Dubai declaration, enabling the climate summit to indulge in the theatrics of a make-believe consensus, but stunting its ability to achieve substantive climate targets.