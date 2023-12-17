Climate action: Much like the ozone layer, CoP-28 has three gaping holes

Some of these concerns could have been ameliorated in the short-term through efficient carbon markets. This is the third large hole in the Dubai declaration. CoP-28 did witness heated discussions on carbon markets, which sometimes stretched into the late hours, but the proposal fell victim to irreconcilable disagreements between the EU and US over how stringent the rules should be. The US favoured a UN monitored platform with not-so-rigid rules to suit developing countries. But the EU was unwilling to accept a system with relaxed rules, especially since it could undermine its own emissions trading system. The EU has even weaponized this system to build protective trade walls around the 27-member bloc.

