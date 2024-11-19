Climate action must rise above politics before time runs out
Summary
- As the clock ticks on, the world must come up quickly with win-win solutions that favour everyone’s well-being. The good news is that clean energy is getting cheaper and what’s good for the planet is also good for our economies.
This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (CoP-29) in Baku is taking place against a tumultuous geopolitical backdrop. In addition to shifting strategic alliances, trade tensions and violent conflict, the ‘year of elections’ has ushered in a period of heated political rhetoric and led to changes of government.