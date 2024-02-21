Climate action: Our energy transition need not follow preset pathways
Summary
- If developing nations are not careful in their climate policy choices, the economic development, energy security and fiscal costs of a rushed transition to renewable energy could prove detrimental to economic growth.
Abundant, reliable and cheap energy was the lifeblood that powered the Industrial Revolution and enabled the development of today’s rich nations. Most of us take it for granted, but in a world without plentiful energy, you wouldn’t be able to heat or cool your house, prepare your food, keep it fresh, get to work, use phones, computers or entertainment systems. Less obvious but even more importantly, most global systems meeting our basic needs would falter. Agriculture would falter because more than half the world is fed by synthetic fertilizers made from gas; industry creates millions of tools and wonders that sustain life, from pharmaceuticals to plastics; and as infrastructure is built with steel and cement, the globally integrated transportation network is entirely dependent on asphalt, trucks and container ships.