Climate action: Our energy transition need not follow preset pathways

India has lots of sun and solar can play an important role powering air-conditioners in the middle of the day. But, paradoxically, building more and more solar farms simply means we need a big ramp-up (tinyurl.com/bdfzxn3n) of fossil fuels for when the sun sets. If India has to pay both for solar power and its back-up (either as coal-fired power that is only used occasionally, or more batteries), the costs increase significantly. More importantly, India taxes fossil fuels heavily and rightly so. But, the more India switches to renewable energy from fossil fuel consumption, tax revenues will fall, resulting in less resources available to fund the energy transition.We need to tackle climate change, but we must do so smartly. Currently, we’re on a pathway that could be phenomenally costly compared to the benefits (tinyurl.com/3yenednx). The whole world needs greater long-term investment in renewable energy R&D to drive down costs and increase the reliability of fossil fuel alternatives. If developing nations are not careful in making pragmatic policy choices, the economic development, energy security and fiscal costs of a rushed transition to renewable energy could be significantly detrimental to economic growth and also socially destabilizing.