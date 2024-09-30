Opinion
India should double down on climate action for sustainable economic growth
Summary
- Analysis has shown that with faster progress on energy efficiency, we can bring forward the global achievement of net-zero emissions by almost a decade-and-a-half. We need to make climate action a prerequisite for security partnerships, trade agreements and business.
As I leave from New York after a week full of conversations and action points around climate change, I feel a deep sense of urgency. For the first time, global warming has exceeded 1.5° Celsius—not just for a week or month, but for an entire year!
