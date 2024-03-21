Climate action: We must aim for leadership of a race to the top
Summary
- The realization of a strategic and economic opportunity in sustainability has sparked a green race that has early-mover China in the lead right now, but India is placed well to innovate and leap forth.
A profoundly consequential shift is emerging in the global narrative on climate action. The prevailing themes of denial and blame are being replaced (albeit, slowly) with a far more useful one. That of a race to the top among countries and corporations. This race has its roots in a realization of the strategic and economic opportunity in sustainability.