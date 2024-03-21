Climate action: We must aim for leadership of a race to the top

On the business case for action, an interesting twist has been emerging. In trying to address climate change, one often runs into the barrier of a green premium. This is the additional cost for a low-emission alternative to the prevailing product or manufacturing process. The broad hope has been that technological advances and economies of scale will bring down this premium to more viable levels. The twist is that businesses in India are also discovering a green bonus to be obtained from sustainability. The best example of this is cement. Indian cement is regarded as the greenest in the world. The most successful companies have 85% of their raw material as fly ash, which is otherwise a waste product from thermal power plants, and 60% of their cement is made using renewable energy, as estimated. Their manufacturing processes are 25% more energy efficient than those of other producers. This is good both for their financials and the environment. Such trends are bound to show results in other sectors as efficiency and circularity are increasingly integrated with business models.