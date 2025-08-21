Climate resilience spending can set off a new wave of business ventures
India must catalyse an adaptation ecosystem through public outlays, blended finance, procurement incentives and R&D efforts. Apart from economic and ecological gains, countries that move early on this could gain a competitive advantage.
Climate adaptation is often viewed as a defensive cost, necessary to protect societies from the effects of a warming world. That framing is incomplete. As governments increasingly allocate resources to address environmental risks and invest in adaptation and resilience projects, they open up new streams of commercial activity. They create markets for goods, services and technologies built to withstand climate change.