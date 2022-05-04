Climate arbitrage: Cost of carbon versus capital

The cost of capital is on its way up not just in the West, but in India too, as signalled by Wednesday’s sharp hike in the main policy rate of our central bank. Like the US Fed, our Reserve Bank was caught behind the inflation curve and had to tighten credit for the sake of price stability; local banks must now pay 4.4% on funds taken from its repo window. Lenders are expected to raise their own rates in response. Yet, what matters in business is not just the cost of borrowing, but how handily this rate can be beaten by annual returns on investment. By this reckoner, big investors are not exactly short of opportunity. It is unlikely, for example, that dearer debt would deter Indian cement-makers seen to be vying for Holcim’s assets in India. About 65 million tonnes of cement capacity may be up for grabs as the Swiss major rejigs its portfolio to offload what doesn’t fit in with its climate adaptation plan for 2025. The Adani, JSW, Dalmia and Aditya Birla groups are reported to be in the fray for Holcim’s factories run by Gujarat Ambuja and ACC, each churning out a product whose demand is forecast to swell as our economy’s emergence takes concrete shape. While such an acquisition would be an entirely legitimate play for profit expansion, it’s also part of a trend that has been flagged as a global worry: Climate arbitrage.

