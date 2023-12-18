Climate awareness in India is far from ideal

Unlike the US, where denial of climate change does not make politicians unelectable and Donald Trump could yet win another term as president, India is unlikely to see democracy get in the way of climate action. In that sense, we are better placed. But what do Indians at large make of the crisis that has besieged the planet? An opinion poll conducted jointly by Mint and Development Intelligence Unit, a tie-up between research group Sambodhi and non-profit Transforming Rural India, has some answers drawn from a sample of 10,799 people across 25 states and Union Territories. That something is amiss is almost universally acknowledged. All but 5% agree that India’s climatic patterns have seen at least some changes over the past two decades. The terms in global use for the problem are less familiar to people. About 74% of urban respondents and 55% of rural folks are aware of either climate change or global warming. For a country with disparate levels of education and sources of information, these numbers are not bad, although we do need to close the gaps.

A closer look at popular perceptions and beliefs, however, reduces our space for comfort. The survey asked those who had noted changes over 20 years (an overwhelming majority, i.e.) what made them say so. They pointed to heatwaves and excessive rainfall, mostly, with air- and water-borne diseases, droughts and crop failures also on this list, the latter two showing a rural skew. These citations are unremarkable, given the role of monsoon rains in Indian life and our top-of-mind causes for worry. What’s remarkable is the salience of visible signs of danger. Asked to identify the biggest culprits of environmental ruin, respondents give deforestation top billing with as many as 71% pointing to it, followed by vehicular traffic (60%). In this gallery of rogues, industrial pollution is third (59%). Notably, the burning of fossil fuel, the big villain of CoP-28, is placed fifth (36%), even below poor waste management (43%). As most Indians do not have lifestyles that guzzle energy, these numbers may reflect a mix of people’s lived reality and guesswork. After all, it isn’t easy for everyone to picture the scale at which fossil exhaust gave the West its comforts, a trend that has seen no let-up since the advent of steam power made energy the locomotive of prosperity. The loss of green cover as our top culprit may also reflect a touching faith in carbon capture by forests as an answer to what ails the world, a reading that appears to gel with the survey’s most awkward response: Almost half of all those polled consider nature strong enough to handle the adverse impact of human activity.

The reality is that we have already fouled up the planet’s air beyond its ability to refresh itself, trapping so much solar heat that a cap of 1.5° Celsius above pre-industrial levels is proving elusive. To keep this goal within reach, a flicker of hope lies in choking oven-effect gas emissions 43% by 2030 over 2019’s sum. And if we fail to arrest and bend the world’s emission curve—for which curbing the combustion of coal, oil and gas is deemed the best way out by climate scientists—we stare at the doom scenario of crossing 1.9° Celsius, after which life on Earth would be bleak for our species too. It demands urgent action—and full awareness of the crisis we face. The popular will in a democracy must never be misled on how to avert a catastrophe. It’s what we owe the logic of democracy as much as the planet we inhabit.