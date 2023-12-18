Climate awareness in India is far from ideal

A closer look at popular perceptions and beliefs, however, reduces our space for comfort. The survey asked those who had noted changes over 20 years (an overwhelming majority, i.e.) what made them say so. They pointed to heatwaves and excessive rainfall, mostly, with air- and water-borne diseases, droughts and crop failures also on this list, the latter two showing a rural skew. These citations are unremarkable, given the role of monsoon rains in Indian life and our top-of-mind causes for worry. What’s remarkable is the salience of visible signs of danger. Asked to identify the biggest culprits of environmental ruin, respondents give deforestation top billing with as many as 71% pointing to it, followed by vehicular traffic (60%). In this gallery of rogues, industrial pollution is third (59%). Notably, the burning of fossil fuel, the big villain of CoP-28, is placed fifth (36%), even below poor waste management (43%). As most Indians do not have lifestyles that guzzle energy, these numbers may reflect a mix of people’s lived reality and guesswork. After all, it isn’t easy for everyone to picture the scale at which fossil exhaust gave the West its comforts, a trend that has seen no let-up since the advent of steam power made energy the locomotive of prosperity. The loss of green cover as our top culprit may also reflect a touching faith in carbon capture by forests as an answer to what ails the world, a reading that appears to gel with the survey’s most awkward response: Almost half of all those polled consider nature strong enough to handle the adverse impact of human activity.

