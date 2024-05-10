Climate catastrophe: Bleached coral should rattle the world into action

A visit to Lakshadweep islands off the west coast of India is not complete without a dunk in its waters for a view of its spectacular coral reefs. So goes their reputation as a holiday spot. Snorkellers, however, need to be fore-warned. They now risk emerging with faces made pale by the sight of bleached coral—evidence of colourful clumps of undersea life at risk of being lost forever. As reported, researchers at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute have found that marine heatwaves since October 2023 have resulted in widespread bleaching of coral reefs in the Lakshadweep Sea. The fourth instance on record till date, this is the most severe.