There may be a case to rebalance climate spending but the energy transition must go on

The collateral damage done by global warming becomes more widespread with every passing season. This summer, Europe experienced record-breaking temperatures, with wildfires reported from Greece, France and even the UK, a country long associated with rainy, cold weather. In Europe’s cities, medical experts worried about warmer nights than residents were used to, as it can lead to high blood pressure because the body requires cooler temperatures at night for restful sleep.
The collateral damage done by global warming becomes more widespread with every passing season. This summer, Europe experienced record-breaking temperatures, with wildfires reported from Greece, France and even the UK, a country long associated with rainy, cold weather. In Europe’s cities, medical experts worried about warmer nights than residents were used to, as it can lead to high blood pressure because the body requires cooler temperatures at night for restful sleep.
The collapse of a glacier that caused the horrific flash flood in Nepal, meanwhile, had a high death toll because the country lacks an early warning system (perhaps inevitably) that can respond with superhuman urgency to such a fast-unfolding catastrophe.
Last week, a report from the United Nations’ World Meteorological Department said that the world’s glaciers had in the three years till the end of 2025 “lost a mass of 1400 billion tonnes…[or] about one-third of annual freshwater withdrawals,” the Financial Times reported. “The [agency’s] freshwater expert highlighted the risk of similar events to the Nepal catastrophe in places from the Andes to the Alps.”
Another UN agency estimates that developing economies will need about $1.3 trillion annually to equip themselves for greener energy and mitigate climate change. But because the developed world’s public debt has risen unyieldingly since covid and interest rates for bonds issued by Japan, the US and others have started rising over the past month, financing that transition will be an even greater challenge in a harsh world characterized by ever more climate catastrophes.
Already, responses to climate change in developing countries are affecting other development essentials such as basic health and education.
Earlier this month, Indermit Gill, who recently stepped down as the World Bank’s chief economist, co-authored an article in the Wall Street Journal with Bjorn Lomborg, arguing that this is already apparent in the tally of Western development organizations’ lending to low- and middle-income countries.
In 2025, climate financing from multilateral development banks to low- and middle-income countries was more than $100 billion; the World Bank directed almost half its lending to climate finance.
In their devastating critique, Gill and Lomborg write: “The banks, like many development organizations, convinced themselves that because poor people are more vulnerable to climate change, climate policy is crucial for their development. The logic is seductive but wrong. Poor people are more vulnerable to everything—disease, hunger, broken infrastructure, economic shocks.”
The article also highlights that climate change and its effects and possible solutions to it are more hotly contested than ever, even as global warming becomes inescapable.
Gill and Lomborg suggest that the world’s count of poor people having stayed the same as in 2016 is related to the fact that the world replaced its Millennium Development Goals (such as getting every child into school and reducing maternal and infant mortality) with Sustainable Development Goals.
It should be possible to seek to achieve both. Much less backed by data are the assertions of right-wing ideologues of the rich world who deride any attempt to arrest global warming as vociferously as they do immigrants coming across the border. It is not coincidental that US President Donald Trump and Nigel Farage of the UK Reform Party both regard climate change as a hoax.
The truth is that scientists are accepting that capping the planet’s temperature increase at 2° Celsius above the average pre-industrial level is already likely out of reach. A study by S&P speaks of a “current realities pathway,” looking ahead to a world that’s 1.9-2.8° Celsius warmer by century-end.
The Financial Times has cited a study which estimates that if the world were to “aggressively pursue decarbonisation, solar and wind capacity must rise by 18 times in emerging and developing countries by 2060.”
Gill and Lomborg argue that the costs involved are high enough to call for an in-depth cost-benefit analysis. They cite a study by the Copenhagen Consensus that noted: “Smart investments in nutrition, health and education routinely deliver $40 to $110 in social benefits per dollar. Climate-mitigation investments—funding emissions cuts in poor countries—often deliver much less back.”
These are terrible trade-offs, especially as it is unclear if many developing-country governments, including India’s, take climate change seriously while throwing their energy behind industrial policy and other fashionable economic fads.
There must be, for instance, some highfalutin policy reason why India’s import duties on Chinese solar panels can be as high as 44% plus GST, but our neighbours are on their way to transforming their energy sectors by levying zero import duty (or about 1% in the case of Bangladesh).
Meanwhile, India’s imports from China hit a record $79 billion in the first half of the year. Even as India perversely prevents China’s overproduction of solar panels from subsidizing our push for greener energy, our bilateral trade deficit continues to grow.
There is little urgency in our responses. A Plain Facts piece in Mint said that carpooling and reverting to hybrid work can reduce emissions by a fifth, but our public discourse rarely budges. It is easier to blame the rich world. They have certainly made the planet warmer, but change must quicken at home.
The author is a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.