Climate warriors want to build a curtain in the sea: It’s a bad idea

The worse things get for the planet, the more unworkable the suggestions to save it become. Exhibit A: Proposals for climate cooling interventions focused on the polar regions, which are particularly vulnerable to climate change. The Arctic, for instance, warmed nearly four times faster than the rest of the globe between 1979 and 2021. Since the poles help moderate the Earth’s temperature by reflecting large amounts of solar radiation back into space and store an awful lot of freshwater in their enormous ice sheets, climate consequences there will be felt around the world.