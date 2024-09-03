Opinion
Climate change: It’s imperative to wage an evidence-based battle
Summary
- India’s existing institutions and mechanisms need to be revitalized to help contain carbon emissions. A robust ecosystem of data and analytics can help us accurately track climate mitigation efforts and guide policy decisions.
For decades, climate scientists have been warning governments—and society at large—about the impact of climate change, especially the increased frequency and intensity of a range of nature-related disasters.
