Opinion
Why climate policies have been unable to reduce the world’s carbon emissions
Summary
- There is evidence of policy interventions achieving very little when implemented in isolation as opposed to their rollout as part of a cohesive package. Given the low success of carbon pricing in developing countries, we should first strengthen regulation and then go for market mechanisms.
Two decades of climate policy have delivered shockingly little impact—a negligible reduction in global emissions. A new study paints a bleaker picture: only 4% of policies—63 out of 1,500—made any substantial difference.
