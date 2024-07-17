Climate irony: Clean hydropower faces a dry patch
Summary
- A reduction in clean energy output is a worry as the world strives to quit fossil fuels. While climate change may be reducing the availability of fresh water on which electricity generating dams feed, making pump projects look more useful, it’s also about the way reservoirs are used.
The world’s biggest source of renewable energy has been going through a dry patch. Generation from solar farms roughly tripled between 2018 and 2023, while the output of wind turbines almost doubled. That provided enough extra clean energy to power Japan and Russia put together.