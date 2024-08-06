The Economic Survey has wide gaps and odd arguments on climate change
Summary
- The document wisely warns us against taking a narrow view of the world’s biggest crisis, but ends up doing little justice to our climate imperatives overall. It goes into tangential discussions of livestock and their feed, for example, but appears to give climate action short shrift .
The Economic Survey of 2023-24 has a distinct tone of defensiveness. While it has done well in identifying the multitude of challenges facing the country, it has not fully addressed the deep underlying causes that have led to India’s vulnerability, especially in the face of growing nationalism and climate change.