Current climate plans might be amplifying disorder by increasing complexity faster than countries can adapt to it
V. Anantha Nageswaran 5 min read 19 Nov 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
The push for rapid decarbonization is meant to curb climate risk, but a closer look at the transition reveals an unsettling dynamic: by adding complexity faster than countries can acquire the capacity to manage it, today’s climate action plans may actually be making the world even more fragile.
As leaders gather for CoP-30 in Belém, Brazil, the world risks re-enacting a familiar ritual: ambitious declarations, accelerated timelines and renewed pressure on developing countries to decarbonize faster.
