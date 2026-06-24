Climate considerations must shape data-centre expansion plans for an enduring competitive edge

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) race is entering a new phase. Until recently, the conversation was mostly about software, skills and innovation. Now it is moving to something far more physical: land, electricity, cooling systems and water.
This shift is visible in the competition among states to attract large data centres. Google’s planned $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam and the expansion of Maharashtra’s data centre ecosystem show how quickly the foundations of an AI-led digital economy are being built.
But there is a challenge. Data centres are physical infrastructure that need uninterrupted electricity, efficient cooling and secure access to water. In a hotter and more uncertain climate, those requirements will become harder to guarantee. India’s digital ambitions, therefore, depend on solving a very traditional infrastructure problem.