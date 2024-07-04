Act now: Tackle the country’s emerging climate change-induced health crisis
Summary
- Rising extreme-weather events have put us at risk, especially the most vulnerable. We need a multi-stakeholder action plan that uses real-time data to secure public health. Technology and vulnerability indices can help us monitor climate exposure and respond.
Much of north India has witnessed an intense heatwave in recent weeks, with several heatstroke-related deaths being reported. Monsoon rains could not have arrived any sooner.