Time for the Global South to leverage DPI for climate action
Summary
- The US has pulled out of the Paris Accord and rich countries have shown reluctance to fund efforts elsewhere. But digital public infrastructure (DPI) offers us innovative ways to tackle global warming that are free of the whims of rich nations.
It is unreasonable to expect developing countries to commit to costly climate mitigation strategies when the only reason developed nations are where they are is that they used cheap polluting technologies to get there. Having said that, global warming is real, and unless all countries commit to a more climate-friendly approach, we will have no hope of fighting it.