India’s consensus on school education makes space for optimism
- A remarkable convergence of views on this elementary matter of the country’s social and economic well-being offers us the common ground needed to do what must be done for education. Here’s what all parties largely agree on.
When big changes happen slowly, we don’t notice them. Climate change is a glaring example. Slow is anything that happens over a human lifetime or more. There have been massive changes in education over the past 25-30 years, for example, but that’s such a large part of our life-span that we are mostly unaware of them. We tend to take the current state as natural and given.