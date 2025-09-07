Climate chaos: Europe could freeze or sizzle if Atlantic currents go awry
Climate change is putting a consequential ocean circulation system at threat. This could have a severe impact on Europe. Warning signs mustn’t be ignored.
To most people, adapting to climate change means preparing for warmer temperatures. It’s why we’re finally getting some long-overdue reservoirs in the UK, why Kent now has an abundance of vineyards and plucky growers are trying to produce oil from locally grown olives in Lincolnshire.