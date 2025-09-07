Climate chaos: Europe could freeze or sizzle if Atlantic currents go awry

But it’s easier to ignore something when the science appears to be so inconclusive. In just the past year, here are some contradictory takeaways from various studies: October 2024: “The Atlantic Ocean’s currents are on the verge of collapse." January 2025: AMOC has not declined in the last 60 years. February 2025: “Total collapse of vital Atlantic currents unlikely this century." August 2025: “The collapse of a critical Atlantic current can no longer be considered a low-likelihood event."