Opinion
Doctors must be trained to handle the impact of climate change on our health
Summary
- Rising heat is worsening our exposure to cardio-respiratory and infectious diseases, while posing mental health, pregnancy, paediatric and geriatric care challenges. Healthcare professionals need updates on the effects of global warming.
We trust doctors to be up to date with the latest in medical science. So it’s concerning that our future medical professionals aren’t being trained sufficiently or consistently on a very real threat to public health: climate change.
