Rahul Jacob: Climate change has begun to warp the travel calendar
Global warming is altering seasonal patterns of tourism. The silver lining may be less congested airports and roads—and happier holidays. The flattening out of peak seasons has other benefits too. Ask off-peak holidayers.
There is arguably no catastrophe that the world has collectively faced as severe as the effects of global warming, besides the threat of nuclear war. Amid floods in the Himalayas and forest fires in California and Spain, and the attendant droughts and displacement of people, it is hard to find any good news.