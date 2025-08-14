Rahul Jacob: Climate change has begun to warp the travel calendar

The former journalist-turned-hotelier of the small hotel we were staying at surprised a friend and me at breakfast by saying she didn’t want us to leave. But part of a wedding party was arriving that day, we protested; there was literally no room at her inn. She led us to a secret door that opened into a palazzo owned by an architect friend. She gave us two rooms for a nominal €100 per night each. It was one of the most beautiful homes I have seen anywhere. We happily forfeited our payments at another hotel and invited the wedding party to enjoy our vast living room.