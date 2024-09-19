Opinion
Dani Rodrik: The world is haunted by a whole new trilemma
Dani Rodrik 4 min read 19 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Can climate change and global poverty be tackled while shoring up the middle-class in rich economies? Current policy trajectories suggest any combination of two goals may be at the expense of the third. But new policies could help overcome these trade-offs.
I wrote a speculative article in 2000 on what I called “the political trilemma of the world economy." My claim was that advanced forms of globalization, the nation-state and mass politics could not coexist. Societies would eventually settle on (at most) two out of three.
