Global heat: Worry about health, not just death tolls and financial losses
Summary
- While metrics like human fatalities and economic losses help us grasp what we’re staring at as the planet warms, other harms await us too. Extreme heat can cause miscarriages, up the risk of heart disease and adversely affect mental health.
When it comes to measuring the impacts of the climate crisis, we tend to fall upon two simple metrics: human fatalities and economic losses. These data points are extremely useful for understanding what we would be exposing ourselves to if we fail to reduce emissions, but they only capture part of the suffering extreme weather and collapsing ecosystems will bring.