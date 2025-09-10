Brace for risk repricing as insurers face rising climate claims
Soumya Sarkar 4 min read 10 Sept 2025, 04:00 pm IST
Summary
Climate effects are expected to accelerate and transform the risk models of the insurance business globally. India’s GST relief is welcome, but it’s the long horizon that companies and policymakers must plan for.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The climate emergency is no longer a distant threat on actuarial spreadsheets. It is reshaping how insurers calculate risk, fix prices and design products.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story