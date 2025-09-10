Brace for risk repricing as insurers face rising climate claims

Traditionally, premiums were set by averaging decades of past losses. The climate crisis has broken that assumption. Insurers now weight recent extremes more heavily and use climate models to estimate how rainfall, temperature and cyclones will evolve. This shift is significantly altering products. Policies that once promised broad ‘all-risk’ coverage now list specific perils. Deductibles are getting larger, especially for floods and cyclones. Coverage is increasingly conditional: a factory with raised plinths or flood barriers will receive better terms than one without.