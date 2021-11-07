Climate change is a health crisis that we must not delay fighting

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (CoP-26) currently underway in Glasgow is an ideal opportunity for world leaders to demonstrate that they understand that global warming is a health crisis, and that they are learning from the successes and shortcomings of the pandemic response. In less than two years, covid has caused millions of deaths and disrupted our lives. We have seen scientists, governments and companies cooperate to develop diagnostics, therapies and vaccines. But we have also seen how narrow national interests and socioeconomic inequality can limit access to affordable options, prolonging the crisis.